Shirley Mae Sowell Faulkenberry, 84, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.

She was a daughter of the late Tom Sowell and Eula Faile Sowell. She was married to the late Otto Wood Faulkenberry.

Survivors include son, Freddie Faulkenberry; sisters, Bonnie Holden and Sara Steele; brother, David Sowell; and two grandchildren.

Graveside services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Haile Gold Mine Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Dale Walters.

The family will greet friends immediately following the service in the cemetery, and other times at her sister, Bonnie Holden's, home.

Memorials may be made to Haile Gold Mine Baptist Church, 7980 Haile Gold Mine Road, Kershaw, SC 29067.

Baker Funeral Home is in charge.

