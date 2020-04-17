LANCASTER – Shirley Sue Blackmon Stewart, 82, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Nathan Blackmon and Nancy Fair Helms Blackmon. She was married to Gerald C. Stewart.
Survivors include her husband of Lancaster; son, Jeffrey Lee Moser of Lancaster; stepson, Jeffrey Alan Stewart of Pawley's Island; sister, Marilyn Rushing of Indian Trail, N.C.; a grandson; and a great-grandson.
Graveside services were 2 p.m. Friday, April 17, at Lakeland Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. Mike Hammond.
The family received friends from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, April 17, at White Springs Baptist Church Family Life Center.
Memorials may be made to White Springs Baptist Church, 1249 Grace Ave., Lancaster, SC 29720.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service was in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 18, 2020