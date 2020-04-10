LANCASTER – Shonquil Marquis Medley, 27, died Sunday, April 5, 2020.
He was a son of Gloria Clark Medley and the late William Thomas Medley.
Survivors include son, Sincere Marquis Hayes of Lancaster; his mother of Lancaster; brother, William Thomas Polk of Morven, N.C.; sisters, JaSheika M. Medley of Lancaster and Domanik Medley of Durham, N.C.; and grandmother, Dorothy Mae Caskey of Lancaster.
Graveside services are 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, at Lancaster Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 11, 2020