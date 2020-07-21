Sidrick Eldico Stevens, 34, died Sunday, July 19, 2020.

He was a son of Fred Lee Montgomery and Cathy Stevens, both of Lancaster.

Survivors include two sons, Tymon Amari Cloud of Lancaster and Aidien Cordell Dunlap of Ansonville, N.C.; one daughter, Tyke'Aniya Cloud of Lancaster; his mother; his father and stepmother, Evon Montgomery; two brothers, Fredrick D. Stevens and Dederick L. Stevens, both of Lancaster; three sisters, Tiara L. Stevens of Lancaster, Amber Belk and Keya Miller, both of Jefferson; maternal grandfather, Hazel Stevens, and paternal grandmother, Betty A. Montgomery, both of Lancaster.

Graveside services are 2 p.m. Sunday, July 26, at I.C. Clinton Memorial Cemetery, Lancaster, officiated by the Revs. Leon Wright and Kenneth Cauthen.

Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store