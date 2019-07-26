LANCASTER - Mrs. Sondra Faye Hansel Bailey, 80, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the Lancaster Convalescent Center.
She was born June 24, 1939, in Rock Hill, a daughter of the late Ben Harrison Hansel and Lula Faye Morton Hansel. She was the wife of Joe A. Bailey Sr.
Mrs. Bailey retired from Grace Bleachery and Bailey's Greenhouse. She was an amazing cook. She enjoyed gardening, working in the yard, listening to music and taking care of others. Mrs. Bailey was a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Bailey is survived by her husband of 63 years, Joe A. Bailey Sr; sons, Marvin Bailey (Lynn) and Joe A. Bailey Jr.; daughter-in-law, Susan Bailey McGaughy (Chuck); sister, Bennie Jane Hansel; grandchildren, Emilee Vaughn (Ryan), Sara Grace Bailey, Savannah Bailey, Jacob Bailey, Ashlyn Bailey, Ian McGaughy and Kenny Bailey; and great-grandchildren, Parker Vaughn and Kennedy Vaughn.
Mrs. Bailey was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Larry W. Bailey.
The celebration of life funeral service for Mrs. Bailey will be 3 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at St. Luke United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Perry Evatt. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
