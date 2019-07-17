Dr. Sonja Patrice Gilliam-Robinson, 59, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
She was the daughter of Betty Davis Gilliam and the late Roosevelt Gilliam Jr.
Survivors include daughter, Savannah Robinson of the home; and brothers, Dr. Roosevelt Gilliam III of Columbia and Dr. Wayne Gilliam of Lancaster.
Services are 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, at Mount Zion AME Church, officiated by the Rev. Lorenzo Small Sr.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on July 17, 2019