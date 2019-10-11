LANCASTER – Spilman Edward Addison, 71, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.
Spilman E. Addison, a son of the late Charles Osborne Addison and the late Mary Elizabeth Donnell Moore, was born in Orben, Va., on July 6, 1948. He was married to Renee Twitty Addison.
Survivors include his wife of Lancaster; son, Kevin Washington of Dumfries, Va.; daughters, Tarsha Johnson (Michael) of Manassas, Va., Melissa Davis of Manassas, Melba Twitty of Harrisburg, Pa., and Blonke Quinn of Manassas; brother, Johnny Addison (Diary) of Lancaster; sister, Olief Bradley of Lancaster, and Mary Lee, Clinie Grimes, Agnes Addison and Shirley Wilson, all of Washington, D.C.; ten grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held noon Tuesday, Oct. 15, at First Washington Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen, with burial in Lancaster Memorial Park.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m., Monday, Oct.14, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Oct. 12, 2019