MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. – Stephen Allen Marshall, 45, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, due to a motor vehicle accident.
He was born April 15, 1974, in Lancaster, a son of Sharon Briscoe Marshall and the late Delrey Marshall and was the husband of Nancy Bryant Marshall.
Stephen loved music and computers. His daughter was his life, he loved her dearly and enjoyed every minute he could spend with her. Stephen was of the Christian faith.
Stephen is survived by his wife, Nancy Marshall; his daughter, Hunter Elizabeth Marshall; his mother, Sharon Marshall; his brother, Christopher Marshall; three stepsons, Todd Mashburn, Ricky Mashburn and Andrew Wyatt; three stepdaughters, Kelly Mashburn, Gina Mashburn and Kayla Mashburn; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Stephen was preceded in death by his father, Delrey Marshall; a sister, Stacie Marie Marshall; maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. T.W. Briscoe; and paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. George Marshall.
The celebration of life graveside service for Stephen will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28, at Lancaster Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. Tim Anderson.
Public viewing will be 10-11 a.m., one hour prior to the service, at the cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, 1152 Great Falls Highway, Lancaster, SC 29720.
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family of Stephen Marshall.
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 29, 2020