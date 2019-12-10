Stephen Charles Holliday (1944 - 2019)
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:45 PM
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Obituary
Stephen Charles Holliday, 75, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
He was born Feb. 24, 1944, in Peoria County, Ill., son of the late Dr. Francis Charles and Mary Norman Holliday.
He is also preceded in death by brothers, Dr. Paul Holliday, Dr. Phillip Holliday and Michael Holliday.
Stephen is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Gluyas Tyson Holliday; son, Charlie Holliday of Waxhaw, N.C.; daughter, Sarah Holliday Keeter (Mark) of Wingate, N.C.; granddaughters, Kaylee and Maci Keeter; and four horses.
Mr. Holliday was a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran, and a retired industrial engineer, who worked in the textile industry. He was a graduate of USC, and never missed a football game. He loved spending time with his family and his horses.
Memorials may be made to the , 1901 Brunswick Ave., Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207.
Funeral services are 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, at Waxhaw United Methodist Church, 200 McDonald St., Waxhaw, NC 28173. Burial with military honors will follow at Waxhaw City Cemetery.
The family will receive friends and family prior to the service from 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m. at the church.
Published in The Lancaster News on Dec. 11, 2019
