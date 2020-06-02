LANCASTER – Stephen Derrick Grove, 34, of Lancaster passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020.
He was born April 1, 1986, in Myrtle Beach, a son of Theresa Lynn Grove Myers and the late Stephen Dennis Myers. Stephen loved his family, playing pool, cards and spending time with his family and friends.
Stephen is survived by his mother, Theresa L. Myers of Zanesville, Ohio; his grandfather, L.J. Myers of Lancaster; his sister, Stephanie Denise Myers and her husband, Michael Robert Viglione Jr., of Lancaster; his nephew, Michael Robert Viglione III of Lancaster; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Stephen was preceded in death by his father, Stephen Dennis Myers; and his grandmother, Catherine Laverne Myers.
The family will receive friends at the home of L.J. Myers.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Grove.
Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.