Stephen Everette "Steve" Hegler
1961 - 2020
HEATH SPRINGS – Stephen Everette "Steve" Hegler, 59, of Heath Springs passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at MUSC – Lancaster Medical Center.
He was born March 6, 1961, in Lancaster, a son of Ernest Hegler and Helen Kirkley Hegler. He was a loving husband, son, brother, uncle and friend. He loved deer hunting, gold mining, four wheeling, working on cars (body and painting), fishing and archery. He had a big heart, and enjoyed helping people in the community.
Mr. Hegler will be cremated and no service will be held.
Mr. Hegler is survived by his wife, Candy Warner Hegler; his parents, Ernest Hegler and Helen K. Hegler of Lancaster; and two sisters, Kim Painter and her husband, Steve, of Charleston and Sandy Hegler and her husband, Rick Buffone, of Charlotte.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Hegler.

Published in The Lancaster News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
