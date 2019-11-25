Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen MacTavish Gedney. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Visitation 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM Memorial service 2:00 PM St. Paul's Episcopal Church 501 Pine Street Fort Mill , SC View Map Visitation Following Services in the Parish Hall Send Flowers Obituary

ROCK HILL – Stephen MacTavish Gedney departed this life Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill.

Steve was born Aug. 30, 1943, in Potsdam, N.Y., to the late Dr. Fred Gedney and Grace Gedney.

He attended Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond, Va., and graduated from Hampden-Sydney College in Farmville, Va.

Steve began his transportation career with the Virginia Department of Transportation. While working with VDOT, Steve found his passion in railroad transportation. During the 1980s, he became CEO of the Eastern Shore Railroad and discovered another passion – economic development. He served as chairman of the local Economic Development Commission and was chosen as Economic Developer of the Year for the Tidewater Region by the Virginia Department of Commerce in 1989.

In 1990, Steve became president of the Lancaster and Chester Railway based in Lancaster, and served in that capacity until 2010, when he became senior vice president of the Gulf and Ohio Railways, South Carolina Division. He was a past director of the American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association, and was a member of the American Railroad Development Association and other rail organizations. He was also a member of both the S.C Economic Development Association and the Southern Economic Development Council. Steve served as vice chairman of the Chester County Development Association and was a three-time chairman of the Lancaster County Economic Development Corp., and a board member of both the Charlotte Regional partnership and the Charlotte Douglas Airport Advisory Commission. He was a recipient of the Duke Energy Citizenship and Service Award.

On Jan. 12, 1980, Steve married Linda Slate Boisseau in Richmond, Va.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his daughters, Megan (Demetrios) Hodges and Sara Gedney, both of Rock Hill; his sons, Matthew Gedney of Charlotte, and Jay Boisseau and Andy Boisseau, both of Austin, Texas; eight grandchildren, George, Vivia, Stephen, Isabella and Lillianna Hodges, all of Rock Hill, Nova and Penny Gedney, both of Rock Hill, and Nicole Boisseau of Austin, Texas; his sisters, Susan (Wayne) Rogers of Kilmarnock, Va., Janet Steinruck of St. Petersburg, Fla., Anne Gedney of Hinton, W.Va., and Sally (Donald) Peachy of Richmond; and his brother, Joshua Gedney of Richmond. Also welcomed into Steve's family were Theresa Boisseau of Austin, David Shen of Beijing, China, Robby Arshydani of Jakarta, Indonesia, Sadia Naaz of Hyderabad, India, and Petra Valisaari of Helsinki, Finland.

Visitation was held at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, from 6:30-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24.

A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 501 Pine Street, Fort Mill. The family met with visitors in the parish hall following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Levine Cancer Institute, 10650 Park Road No. 420, Charlotte, NC, 28210; The Haven Men's Shelter, 1435 Archive St., Rock Hill, SC 29730; St Paul's Episcopal Church, 501 Pine St., Fort Mill, SC 29715; or an organization of one's choice.

