Steve J. Ghent
1950 - 2020
LANCASTER – Steve Jesse Ghent, 70, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.
He was a son of the late Steve Ghent and Leila Harper Ghent. He was married to Wanda Hinson Ghent.
Survivors include wife; daughter, Lenore Ghent Manley; sons, Evan Hinson Ghent and Spencer Harper Ghent; and four grandchildren.
He will be cremated and services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Les Thomas.
Visitation will follow in the Waterfall Room at the funeral home.

Published in The Lancaster News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
