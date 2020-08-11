LANCASTER – Steve Jesse Ghent, 70, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

He was a son of the late Steve Ghent and Leila Harper Ghent. He was married to Wanda Hinson Ghent.

Survivors include wife; daughter, Lenore Ghent Manley; sons, Evan Hinson Ghent and Spencer Harper Ghent; and four grandchildren.

He will be cremated and services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Les Thomas.

Visitation will follow in the Waterfall Room at the funeral home.

