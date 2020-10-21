LANCASTER – It is with heavy hearts, we share that Steven Donald Threatt, 49, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Piedmont Medical Center.
He was born Oct. 24, 1970, in Lancaster to his wonderful parents, the late Donald L. Threatt and Linda Sue Bradley Threatt.
Even though we lost Steven way too soon, he lived an extraordinary life, surrounded by family and friends who loved him. Steven enjoyed life with his whole heart. He understood the precious gift of time, and he spent it well.
When he wasn't on the golf course, you would find him in the woods hunting, on his mountain bikes, riding dirt bikes, or spending time with his dog, Buddy. He believed life was an adventure, and spent much time traveling, and experiencing the beauty of God's incredible creation.
Steven loved people, and those who were a part of his life understood the amazing gifts he had, and the way he always put others first, and gave unselfishly of his time, talents and treasures.
Steven was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Christopher Wayne Threatt.
The celebration of life funeral service for Steven is 2 p.m. today, Oct. 21, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Steve Anglin. Per the family's request, masks are required for service attendance, and they also ask that everyone practice social distancing. Thank you in advance for your support. Burial will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m., one hour prior to the service, at Burgess Funeral Home, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210.
