1/
Steven L. Dixon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LANCASTER – Steven L. Dixon, 61, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.
He was a son of the late Bessie Lee Caldwell. He was married to Helen Louise Stinson Dixon of Lancaster.
Survivors include his wife; brother, Barry Dixon of Lancaster; and god- children, Shanta' Hoover of Charlotte and Jatarous Flowers of Lancaster.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. today, Oct. 21, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, 410 W. Meeting St., Lancaster, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Benny Stinson.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 285-3261
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved