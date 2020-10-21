LANCASTER – Steven L. Dixon, 61, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.

He was a son of the late Bessie Lee Caldwell. He was married to Helen Louise Stinson Dixon of Lancaster.

Survivors include his wife; brother, Barry Dixon of Lancaster; and god- children, Shanta' Hoover of Charlotte and Jatarous Flowers of Lancaster.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. today, Oct. 21, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, 410 W. Meeting St., Lancaster, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Benny Stinson.

Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store