PAGELAND – Sue Cato Taylor, 88, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Val Verdie Cato and Vera Hicks Cato. She was married to the late William Lee Taylor Jr.
Survivors include daughter, Patti Taylor Hinson of Heath Springs; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Services are 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Baker Conference Center, 105 N. Minor St., Kershaw, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Jason Moss and the Rev. Bryant D. Fersner, with private burial at High Point Baptist Church Cemetery in Pageland.
A reception for family and friends will be held immediately following the service at Baker Conference Center.
Memorials may be made to High Point Baptist Church, 16 High Point Circle Road, Pageland, SC 29728.
Baker Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 22, 2020