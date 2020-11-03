LANCASTER – Susan "Susie" Clawson Harrison, 47, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.

She was a daughter of Coy Lee Clawson and Sue Caskey Clawson. She was married to Terry Ronald Harrison Jr.

Survivors include her husband; daughter, Ashley Pressley; son, Austin Harrison; her parents; sister, Tia Bowers; and a grandson.

Services were 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, with burial at Waxhaw Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family received friends from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Burgess Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Waxhaw Baptist Church, 8213 Old Waxhaw-Monroe Road, Waxhaw, NC 28173.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store