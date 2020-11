Or Copy this URL to Share

Susan Williams Moseley, 63, died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2020.

She was a daughter of Harold Nathan Williams and the late Mary Lucille Outen Williams.

Survivors include her father; significant other, Clifford Edward Ballard; son, Jason David Boone; daughter, Elizabeth Susan Moseley; brother, Lynn Nathan Williams; and 13 grandchildren with one on the way.

Services will be held at a later date.

Jerry Hartley Funeral Home is in charge.

