Suzanne Lucas Roberts
1933 - 2020
KERSHAW – Suzanne Lucas Roberts, 87, born April 13, 1933, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.
She was born in Lancaster County to the late Ernest Boag Lucas and Suelee Small Lucas.
Survivors include a son, James K. Roberts and his wife, Tammy, of Kershaw; a daughter, Sandra R. Bennett and her husband, Ray, of Cassatt; a sister, Judy Hinson of Kershaw; four grandchildren, April Hibbert, Jamie Williams, Justin Williams and Joshua Bennett; and three great-grandchildren, Madison, Sophia and Riley Hibbert.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, James Bobby Roberts, on April 8, 2017; granddaughter, Leila Hope Roberts; brothers, Albertus Lucas, Carl Lucas, EB Lucas, Wayne Lucas, Thomas Lucas and Nick Lucas; and sister, Lou Couch.
She retired from Clark Control of Lancaster. She enjoyed helping the Buffalo Mt. Pisgah Rescue Squad for 30 years. She loved her family, enjoyed traveling, loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be truly missed.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Buffalo Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the graveside service.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.

Published in The Lancaster News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
