LANCASTER – Mrs. Sybil Ford Gowan, 80, died Thursday, June 27, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Roy Lee Ford and Clara Bradley Ford and wife of Donald "Don" Richard Gowan.
Survivors include her husband; sons, Stacey Gowan and Sean Gowan; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Services are 2 p.m. Monday, July 1, in the Holston Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Inman.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at Burgess Funeral Home, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster.
Memorials may be made to Holston Creek Baptist Church, 311 Holston Creek Church Road, Inman, SC 29349 or Kindred Hospice, 223 South Herlong Ave., Rock Hill, SC 29732 or to a charity of one's choosing.
Published in The Lancaster News on June 29, 2019