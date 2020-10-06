1/1
Sybil Funderburk Schwartz
1935 - 2020
LANCASTER – Sybil Funderburk Schwartz, 85, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Heath Springs Residential Care.
She was born June 19, 1935, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Haron Broadus Funderburk and Irene Funderburk.
Mrs. Schwartz was previously employed with The Boy Scouts of America and The Listening Center. She loved to sing and had a beautiful voice. Mrs. Schwartz was very compassionate, had a servant's heart and always was willing to help others. She and was also a great mother and caregiver. Mrs. Schwartz was a member of Taylors Grove Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and taught Vacation Bible School.
Mrs. Schwartz is survived by her daughter, Jerra Moore Chapman (Robert Pope Chapman); a stepson, Perry Schwartz (Joy); a sister, Ida Jo Riner; eight grandchildren, Christopher Lee-Paul Atkinson, Jaime Lyn Atkinson, Bryant Gainer, Clay Chapman, Erica Chapman, Matthew Schwartz, Christopher Schwartz and Jenna Schwartz; great-grandchildren, Miranda, Lindsey, Annalee, River, Truluck and Lucas; and many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Schwartz was preceded in death by two husbands, Harry Paul Moore and Francis Junior Schwartz; two brothers, Dub Funderburk and Cecil Lee "C.L." Funderburk; and two sisters, Gladys Baskins and Jane Riner.
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster, is caring for the family of Mrs. Sybil Schwartz.

Published in The Lancaster News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory
1800 Charlotte Highway
Lancaster, SC 29721
803-283-2100
