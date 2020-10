LANCASTER – Sybil Funderburk Schwartz, 85, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Heath Springs Residential Care.She was born June 19, 1935, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Haron Broadus Funderburk and Irene Funderburk.Mrs. Schwartz was previously employed with The Boy Scouts of America and The Listening Center. She loved to sing and had a beautiful voice. Mrs. Schwartz was very compassionate, had a servant's heart and always was willing to help others. She and was also a great mother and caregiver. Mrs. Schwartz was a member of Taylors Grove Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and taught Vacation Bible School.Mrs. Schwartz is survived by her daughter, Jerra Moore Chapman (Robert Pope Chapman); a stepson, Perry Schwartz (Joy); a sister, Ida Jo Riner; eight grandchildren, Christopher Lee-Paul Atkinson, Jaime Lyn Atkinson, Bryant Gainer, Clay Chapman, Erica Chapman, Matthew Schwartz, Christopher Schwartz and Jenna Schwartz; great-grandchildren, Miranda, Lindsey, Annalee, River, Truluck and Lucas; and many nieces and nephews.Mrs. Schwartz was preceded in death by two husbands, Harry Paul Moore and Francis Junior Schwartz; two brothers, Dub Funderburk and Cecil Lee "C.L." Funderburk; and two sisters, Gladys Baskins and Jane Riner.An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com. Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster, is caring for the family of Mrs. Sybil Schwartz.