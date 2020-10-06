LANCASTER – Sybil Funderburk Schwartz, 85, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Heath Springs Residential Care.
She was born June 19, 1935, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Haron Broadus Funderburk and Irene Funderburk.
Mrs. Schwartz was previously employed with The Boy Scouts of America and The Listening Center. She loved to sing and had a beautiful voice. Mrs. Schwartz was very compassionate, had a servant's heart and always was willing to help others. She and was also a great mother and caregiver. Mrs. Schwartz was a member of Taylors Grove Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and taught Vacation Bible School.
Mrs. Schwartz is survived by her daughter, Jerra Moore Chapman (Robert Pope Chapman); a stepson, Perry Schwartz (Joy); a sister, Ida Jo Riner; eight grandchildren, Christopher Lee-Paul Atkinson, Jaime Lyn Atkinson, Bryant Gainer, Clay Chapman, Erica Chapman, Matthew Schwartz, Christopher Schwartz and Jenna Schwartz; great-grandchildren, Miranda, Lindsey, Annalee, River, Truluck and Lucas; and many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Schwartz was preceded in death by two husbands, Harry Paul Moore and Francis Junior Schwartz; two brothers, Dub Funderburk and Cecil Lee "C.L." Funderburk; and two sisters, Gladys Baskins and Jane Riner.
