LANCASTER – Sylvester Chambers, 78, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.
He was a son of the late Howard Chambers and the late Margie Broadway Chambers.
Survivors include life companion, Clara "Bell" Truesdale Clyburn; daughters, Angela Chambers and Sylvia Chambers, both of Washington, D.C., Cherryie Hinton of Rock Hill; sons, Eric Chambers and Jeffrey Oxner, both of Washington, D.C., and Scottie Truesdale of Rock Hill; and sisters, Myrtle Kilgo of Matthews, N.C., and Margie Mackey of Monroe, N.C.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at in the chapel of Crawford Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen.
Viewing was 1-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Sept. 14, 2019