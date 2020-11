Or Copy this URL to Share

Sylvester McGriff, 71, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

He was a son of the late Clarence Augustus McGriff and Janie Gill McGriff.

Survivors include a brother, Cleatus McGriff of Lancaster; and sisters, Janie Mildred Evans of Lancaster, Annie Ruth Austin of Charlotte and Minister Jearlean Wright of Lancaster.

Services were Monday, Nov. 23.

McCray Funeral Home was in charge.

