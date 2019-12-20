Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for T. Ray Fleming. View Sign Service Information Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster 709 North White Street Lancaster , SC 29720 (803)-286-5000 Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER – Mr. T. Ray Fleming, 84, of Lancaster passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at White Oak Manor.

He was born Nov. 17, 1935, in West Columbia, a son of the late Thomas Howard Fleming and Blanche Mobley Fleming. He was the husband of Barbara Bailey Fleming. Mr. Fleming was the retired co-owner of Auto Motor Supply Co. and was a Shriner with Hejaz Shrine Temple and served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church and was a member of the Friends in Christ Sunday school class.

A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Fleming will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at St. Luke United Methodist Church with the Rev. Perry Evatt officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be in the St. Luke United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Fleming is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara B. Fleming of Lancaster; two sons, Thomas John Fleming of Lancaster and Mark Ray Fleming and his wife, Stacey, of Taylors; a sister, Jane Jeffcoat of Irmo; four grandchildren, Andrew Fleming and his wife, Taylor, Amber Fleming, Zaryn Fleming and Jasper Fleming; and four great-grandchildren, Ashton, Wilder, Ava and Brantley.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Bill Fleming and Archie Fleming; a sister, Jackie Fletcher; and a granddaughter, Zada Fleming.

The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at St. Luke United Methodist Church Welcome Center, and at other times at the home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke United Methodist Church, 128 Providence Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.

Notes to the family may be made at

Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Fleming.

LANCASTER – Mr. T. Ray Fleming, 84, of Lancaster passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at White Oak Manor.He was born Nov. 17, 1935, in West Columbia, a son of the late Thomas Howard Fleming and Blanche Mobley Fleming. He was the husband of Barbara Bailey Fleming. Mr. Fleming was the retired co-owner of Auto Motor Supply Co. and was a Shriner with Hejaz Shrine Temple and served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church and was a member of the Friends in Christ Sunday school class.A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Fleming will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at St. Luke United Methodist Church with the Rev. Perry Evatt officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be in the St. Luke United Methodist Church Cemetery.Mr. Fleming is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara B. Fleming of Lancaster; two sons, Thomas John Fleming of Lancaster and Mark Ray Fleming and his wife, Stacey, of Taylors; a sister, Jane Jeffcoat of Irmo; four grandchildren, Andrew Fleming and his wife, Taylor, Amber Fleming, Zaryn Fleming and Jasper Fleming; and four great-grandchildren, Ashton, Wilder, Ava and Brantley.He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Bill Fleming and Archie Fleming; a sister, Jackie Fletcher; and a granddaughter, Zada Fleming.The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at St. Luke United Methodist Church Welcome Center, and at other times at the home.Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke United Methodist Church, 128 Providence Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com. Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Fleming. Published in The Lancaster News on Dec. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lancaster News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close