Or Copy this URL to Share

Tameka Luciana Gaither, 44, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.

She was the daughter of JoAnn Gaither and Sam Mingo Jr.

Survivors include a son, Christopher Jarron Taylor of Heath Springs; and her parents.

Graveside services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Cedar Rock Baptist Church, officiated by the Revs. Jerusha Gaither and George Mingo.

Viewing is 3-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Stewart Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store