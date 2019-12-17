Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tammy Blackmon Crisco. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Tammy Blackmon Crisco, 53, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.

She was born Jan. 4, 1966, to Geraline Crisco and the late Charles Crisco.

Funeral service arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Tammy is survived by her daughters, Tabatha Walters, Andrea Walters and her furbaby, Toodles; brother, Charlie Crisco; sister, Crystal Angel Crisco; and grandchildren, Brianna Stacks, Zayla Stacks, Branson Dix, Haley Baker, Caleb Baker and Cora Baker.

Tammy was a woman with a heart of gold. She understood the value of family and always put them first in her life. When she wasn't busy with her job as a cosmetologist or going for rides on her motorcycle, Tammy would sing karaoke and enjoy many laughs with her friends. Tammy was a beautiful soul and will be cherished in the hearts of all of those who knew and loved her.

Holland Funeral Service, 806 Circle Drive, Monroe, N.C., is caring for the Crisco family. Tammy Blackmon Crisco, 53, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.She was born Jan. 4, 1966, to Geraline Crisco and the late Charles Crisco.Funeral service arrangements will be announced at a later date.Tammy is survived by her daughters, Tabatha Walters, Andrea Walters and her furbaby, Toodles; brother, Charlie Crisco; sister, Crystal Angel Crisco; and grandchildren, Brianna Stacks, Zayla Stacks, Branson Dix, Haley Baker, Caleb Baker and Cora Baker.Tammy was a woman with a heart of gold. She understood the value of family and always put them first in her life. When she wasn't busy with her job as a cosmetologist or going for rides on her motorcycle, Tammy would sing karaoke and enjoy many laughs with her friends. Tammy was a beautiful soul and will be cherished in the hearts of all of those who knew and loved her.Holland Funeral Service, 806 Circle Drive, Monroe, N.C., is caring for the Crisco family. Published in The Lancaster News on Dec. 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lancaster News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close