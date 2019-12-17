Tammy Blackmon Crisco, 53, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
She was born Jan. 4, 1966, to Geraline Crisco and the late Charles Crisco.
Funeral service arrangements will be announced at a later date.
Tammy is survived by her daughters, Tabatha Walters, Andrea Walters and her furbaby, Toodles; brother, Charlie Crisco; sister, Crystal Angel Crisco; and grandchildren, Brianna Stacks, Zayla Stacks, Branson Dix, Haley Baker, Caleb Baker and Cora Baker.
Tammy was a woman with a heart of gold. She understood the value of family and always put them first in her life. When she wasn't busy with her job as a cosmetologist or going for rides on her motorcycle, Tammy would sing karaoke and enjoy many laughs with her friends. Tammy was a beautiful soul and will be cherished in the hearts of all of those who knew and loved her.
Holland Funeral Service, 806 Circle Drive, Monroe, N.C., is caring for the Crisco family.
Published in The Lancaster News on Dec. 18, 2019