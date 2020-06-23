Tammy McClinton Lynn
Tammy McClinton Lynn, 53, died Friday, June 19, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Jerome and Betty Wright McClinton. She was married to Robert Keith Lynn.
Survivors include her husband of Lancaster; daughter, Candace Lynn of Lancaster; stepson, Mark T. Curbeam of Lithonia, Ga.; sisters, Jackie Elam of Lancaster and Toye Radford of Rock Hill; and brothers, George L. Wright of Chester and Jerome Graham of Rock Hill.
Services are 2 p.m. Friday, June 26, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen, with burial in Union Ezell Cemetery in Fort Lawn.

Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
