Teresa Charlene "TC" (Driver) Knight
LANCASTER – Teresa Charlene "TC" Driver Knight, 55, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.
She was a daughter of Nancy Shrader Joy and the late James Clifford Driver Jr.
Survivors include daughter, Nickie Linton of Kershaw; sons, Alex Knight and Mitch Knight, both of Kershaw, and Brad Knight of Heath Springs; seven grandchildren; and the father of her children, Jeff Knight.
Services are 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Pleasant Plain Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Todd Montgomery.
Memorials may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge.

Published in The Lancaster News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
