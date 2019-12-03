Terry Annette Oliver, 52, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Bruce Faulkenberry and Shirley King Faulkenberry and the wife of Joel Mark Oliver.
Survivors include her in-laws Wade and Libby Oliver; sister in-laws, Lori Oliver Flowers and Joli Oliver Elder; brother-in-law Mike Oliver; and three nephews.
Services were 3 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home chapel, with entombment in the Lancaster Memorial Park Mausoleum.
The family received friends from 2-3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Dec. 4, 2019