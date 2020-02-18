LANCASTER – Terry Franklin Strain, 57, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.
He was a son of Willene Tyson Strain and the late John Henry Strain. He was married to Lori Ann Ingram Strain.
Survivors include his wife of Lancaster; sons, Terry L. Strain and Terrance L. Strain, both of Lancaster; brothers, John R. Strain of Lancaster, Charles T. Strain and Brian Strain, both of Anaheim, Calif., and Dennis C. Strain of Monroe, N.C.; sisters, Linda S. Sturdivant of High Point, N.C., Geraldine Strain of Lancaster and Willie Dale Allen of McDonough, Ga.; and one grandchild.
Services are 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, in Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Revs. David Wright and Kenneth Cauthen.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 19, 2020