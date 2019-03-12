LANCASTER – Mr. Terry Lynn Self Sr., 60, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at home.
He was a son of the late Clyde William Self Sr. and Ivy Delois Tucker Adams.
Survivors include son, Terry Self Jr. of Gaston; daughter, Melinda Galmish of Lancaster; four grandchildren; brother, Clyde William Self Jr. of Lancaster; sisters, Donna Sue Stokes and Cynthia Darlene Robinson, both of Lancaster; stepfather, Clarence Stewart Adams of Lancaster; and special friend, Judy Harris of Rock Hill.
Services are 2 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at Destiny Bible Church, officiated by Pastor Stephen Braswell.
The family will have a drop-in to receive friends from noon-8 p.m. at the home of Clyde Self, 2999 Pageland Highway, Lancaster.
Memorials may be made to Destiny Bible Church, 2422 Flat Creek Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 13, 2019