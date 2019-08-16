Terry Mitchell Heath

Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC
29720
(803)-285-3261
Obituary
LANCASTER – Terry Mitchell Heath, 61, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.
He was the son of Eulah Lindsay Heath and the late Eugene Heath.
Survivors include his sister, Betty Heath Williams of Charlotte; brothers James A. Heath, Will R. Heath and Donald E. Heath Sr., all of Lancaster.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Mt. Tabor AME Zion Church, officiated by Dr. Michael Peay and the Rev. Roosevelt Alexander, burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Viewing was 1-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Aug. 17, 2019
