Tesia Alexis Cauthen, 27, died Thursday, May 30, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Shana K. Cauthen and Dessi Duncan.
Survivors include a daughter, Shania K. Cauthen; two brothers, Dessi Duncan Jr. and Brian Duncan, both of Lancaster; two sisters, Mesha Arant and Havanna Blackwell, both of Jefferson; grandparents, Hazel and Gennell Cauthen and Lou Ella Duncan, all of Lancaster.
Services were Sunday, June 2, at United Way Bible Church of Lancaster, officiated by Dr. Kenney W. Rose, with burial in the Hillside Memorial Garden.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on June 5, 2019