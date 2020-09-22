1/
Theodore Roosevelt Brewer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theodore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LANCASTER – Theodore Roosevelt Brewer, 81, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.
He was a son of the late Theodore Hawatha Brewer and the late Irene Waiters Brewer.
Survivors include sons, Nathan R. Brewer, Lester J. Brewer and Wesley Brewer, all of Detroit, Mich.
Services are 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Willie Duncan, with burial in the church cemetery.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 285-3261
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved