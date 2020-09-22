Or Copy this URL to Share

LANCASTER – Theodore Roosevelt Brewer, 81, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.

He was a son of the late Theodore Hawatha Brewer and the late Irene Waiters Brewer.

Survivors include sons, Nathan R. Brewer, Lester J. Brewer and Wesley Brewer, all of Detroit, Mich.

Services are 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Willie Duncan, with burial in the church cemetery.

Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.

