LANCASTER – Theron Steward, 56, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.

He was a son of the late Pernell Steward Sr. and the late Ida Mae Jones Steward. He was married to Rosalind Patterson Steward.

Survivors include his wife of Lancaster; son, Darrick Patterson of Lancaster; daughters, Brittany L. Steward of Rock Hill and Delisa L. Patterson of Fort Mill; brothers, Minister Pernell Steward Jr. of Charlotte and Minister Shedrix Steward of Dallas, Texas; sisters, Mary Nell Steward of Lancaster and the Rev. Carnette Morton of Irmo; and nine grandchildren.

Services were 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen and Minister Shedrix Steward.

