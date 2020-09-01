LANCASTER – Theron Steward, 56, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.
He was a son of the late Pernell Steward Sr. and the late Ida Mae Jones Steward. He was married to Rosalind Patterson Steward.
Survivors include his wife of Lancaster; son, Darrick Patterson of Lancaster; daughters, Brittany L. Steward of Rock Hill and Delisa L. Patterson of Fort Mill; brothers, Minister Pernell Steward Jr. of Charlotte and Minister Shedrix Steward of Dallas, Texas; sisters, Mary Nell Steward of Lancaster and the Rev. Carnette Morton of Irmo; and nine grandchildren.
Services were 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen and Minister Shedrix Steward.
Published in The Lancaster News from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.