1/
Theron Steward
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LANCASTER – Theron Steward, 56, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.
He was a son of the late Pernell Steward Sr. and the late Ida Mae Jones Steward. He was married to Rosalind Patterson Steward.
Survivors include his wife of Lancaster; son, Darrick Patterson of Lancaster; daughters, Brittany L. Steward of Rock Hill and Delisa L. Patterson of Fort Mill; brothers, Minister Pernell Steward Jr. of Charlotte and Minister Shedrix Steward of Dallas, Texas; sisters, Mary Nell Steward of Lancaster and the Rev. Carnette Morton of Irmo; and nine grandchildren.
Services were 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen and Minister Shedrix Steward.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 285-3261
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved