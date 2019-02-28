LANCASTER – Therrisha Nicole "Nikki" Steward, 31, died Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.
She was a daughter of Theron Steward and Diane Hollingsworth.
Survivors include sons, Matthew C. Sims, Dylan B. Sims and De'Andre L. Ballard, all of Kershaw; her parents of Lancaster; sister, Goddess Symone Elder of Lancaster; and grandparents, Jimmy Freeman and Louise Freeman of Anderson.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, in the Crawford Funeral Home chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 285-3261
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 1, 2019