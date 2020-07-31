1/
Thomas Dexter Baker Sr.
1952 - 2020
LANCASTER – Thomas Dexter Baker Sr., 68, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
He was a son the late C.D. Baker and Ivah Small Baker.
Survivors include son, Thomas Dexter Baker Jr. of Lancaster; daughter, Abby Sawyer Baker of Lancaster; and sister, Gail Baker Blackmon.
He will be cremated and there will be no services.
The family will receive friends at the home of Abby Baker, 625 Eton Lane, Lancaster.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 200 Center Point Circle #100 Columbia, SC 29210.
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home is in charge.

Published in The Lancaster News from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home
684 Hubbard Drive
Lancaster, SC 29721
803-285-8000
