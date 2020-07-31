LANCASTER – Thomas Dexter Baker Sr., 68, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
He was a son the late C.D. Baker and Ivah Small Baker.
Survivors include son, Thomas Dexter Baker Jr. of Lancaster; daughter, Abby Sawyer Baker of Lancaster; and sister, Gail Baker Blackmon.
He will be cremated and there will be no services.
The family will receive friends at the home of Abby Baker, 625 Eton Lane, Lancaster.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 200 Center Point Circle #100 Columbia, SC 29210.
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home is in charge.