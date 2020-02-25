Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Earl "Tommy" Grier. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER – Thomas Earl "Tommy" Grier, 71, passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, surrounded by his adoring family.

He was born on Jan. 9, 1949, in Lancaster, the son of the late Thomas Roland "TR" Grier and Helen Bailey Grier, and was the husband of Claudia Eaton Grier.

Mr. Grier was born and raised in Lancaster. He was a graduate of Lancaster High School and a 1971 graduate of the University of South Carolina. Upon graduation, he became involved in management and ownership of C&H Tire and Appliance, following in his father's footsteps. For the past 30 years, he was involved in the insurance industry. Both careers allowed Mr. Grier to enjoy and develop personal relationships with many different people, which he cherished and reminisced about through the years. Getting to know and helping others became a significant pleasure in his life. He was an avid Gamecocks fan, not only in football, but also basketball and baseball. While living in South Carolina, and before his health issues, he attended and supported the Gamecocks football program. Mr. Grier also loved his many trips to Myrtle Beach with his family. He was a member of First United Methodist Church.

Mr. Grier is survived by his wife of 48 years, Claudia E. Grier; three children, Jennifer G. Weeks (Mike) of Indian Trail, N.C., Brian T. Grier (Beth) of Chester and Laura E. Henderson (Ren) of Newberry; grandchildren, Peyton M. Weeks, Josh T. Weeks, Jackson T. Grier, Bailey A. Grier, Isaac Pendley and Madison Pendley; two sisters, Rachel G. Bridgers (Sonny) of Garner, N.C., and Beth G. Hinson of Lancaster; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Dunlap of Charlotte and Sally Maxey (Jerry) of Piedmont; a brother-in-law, James Eaton Jr. (Megan) of Greenville; seven nephews, Rusty Dunlap, Jeffrey Bridgers, Jody Bridgers, Jamie Bridgers, Brad Hinson, Aaron Eaton and Andrew Eaton; and four nieces, Angela Hale, Melodie Marks, Azlee Eaton and Adelyn Eaton.

The celebration of life service is noon Saturday, Feb. 29, at First United Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Charles Phillips and special family friend, Tim Cox.

The family will receive friends from 10:45-11:45 a.m. prior to the service in the fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 21301 S. Tamiami Trail, Suite 320 PMB 226, Estero, FL 33928; or First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 608, Lancaster, SC 29720.

An online guest register is available for condolences on the obituaries page at

Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mr. Tommy Grier. LANCASTER – Thomas Earl "Tommy" Grier, 71, passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, surrounded by his adoring family.He was born on Jan. 9, 1949, in Lancaster, the son of the late Thomas Roland "TR" Grier and Helen Bailey Grier, and was the husband of Claudia Eaton Grier.Mr. Grier was born and raised in Lancaster. He was a graduate of Lancaster High School and a 1971 graduate of the University of South Carolina. Upon graduation, he became involved in management and ownership of C&H Tire and Appliance, following in his father's footsteps. For the past 30 years, he was involved in the insurance industry. Both careers allowed Mr. Grier to enjoy and develop personal relationships with many different people, which he cherished and reminisced about through the years. Getting to know and helping others became a significant pleasure in his life. He was an avid Gamecocks fan, not only in football, but also basketball and baseball. While living in South Carolina, and before his health issues, he attended and supported the Gamecocks football program. Mr. Grier also loved his many trips to Myrtle Beach with his family. He was a member of First United Methodist Church.Mr. Grier is survived by his wife of 48 years, Claudia E. Grier; three children, Jennifer G. Weeks (Mike) of Indian Trail, N.C., Brian T. Grier (Beth) of Chester and Laura E. Henderson (Ren) of Newberry; grandchildren, Peyton M. Weeks, Josh T. Weeks, Jackson T. Grier, Bailey A. Grier, Isaac Pendley and Madison Pendley; two sisters, Rachel G. Bridgers (Sonny) of Garner, N.C., and Beth G. Hinson of Lancaster; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Dunlap of Charlotte and Sally Maxey (Jerry) of Piedmont; a brother-in-law, James Eaton Jr. (Megan) of Greenville; seven nephews, Rusty Dunlap, Jeffrey Bridgers, Jody Bridgers, Jamie Bridgers, Brad Hinson, Aaron Eaton and Andrew Eaton; and four nieces, Angela Hale, Melodie Marks, Azlee Eaton and Adelyn Eaton.The celebration of life service is noon Saturday, Feb. 29, at First United Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Charles Phillips and special family friend, Tim Cox.The family will receive friends from 10:45-11:45 a.m. prior to the service in the fellowship hall.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 21301 S. Tamiami Trail, Suite 320 PMB 226, Estero, FL 33928; or First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 608, Lancaster, SC 29720.An online guest register is available for condolences on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com. Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mr. Tommy Grier. Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 26, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lancaster News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close