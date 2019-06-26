HEATH SPRINGS – Thomas Hazel Robinson, 84, died Friday, June 21, 2019.
He was a son of the late John Dickson Robinson and Gladys Reeves Robinson and was married to the late Bonnie Catoe Robinson.
Survivors include his daughter, Marlene R. Catoe of Heath Springs; brother, Grady Robinson of Heath Springs; sister, Annie Stover of Jonesville; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Services were 4 p.m., Sunday, June 23, in the sanctuary of Flint Ridge Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Catlin Rollings, with burial in the church cemetery.
The family received friends following the burial in the church family life center.
Memorials may be made to Flint Ridge Baptist Church, 1850 Flint Ridge Road, Heath Springs, S.C. 29058 or All For One Outdoors, P.O. Box 2488, Lancaster, S.C. 29721.
Baker Funeral Home of Kershaw was in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on June 26, 2019