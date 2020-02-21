Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Henry "Tommy" Davis. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER – Thomas "Tommy" Henry Davis, 67, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at his home.

He was born June 26, 1952, in Pinehurst, N.C., a son of the late Robert Blackwell Davis and Mary Frances Cannon Davis and was the husband of Kathy Adams Davis.

Mr. Davis enjoyed eating out, watching Redskins and Gamecocks football, watching racing, going to the beach, working on cars and working with his hands. He loved his great-grandson, Carter, who he affectionately called "Little Man." Mr. Davis enjoyed being a part of Camp Creek Baptist Church's senior group "The Joy Club" and loved traveling with them.

Mr. Davis is survived by his wife of 49 years, Kathy Davis; his son, Christopher T. Davis (Sherry); two grandchildren, Chassity Davis (boyfriend-Tyler Hancock) and Christopher S. Davis (Allison); a great-grandson, Carter Davis; a sister, Katherine Ruth Bowers; a brother-in-law, Wayne Adams (Kathy); a sister-in-law, Vickie A. Caskey; and a nephew, Kenneth L. Caskey Jr.

Mr. Davis was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law, Woodrow P. Adams; his mother-in-law, Pauline D. Adams; and three brothers-in-law, Leroy Bowers, James Adams and Ronnie Adams.

The celebration of life graveside service for Mr. Davis was 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Camp Creek Baptist Church cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Randy Mellichamp.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Camp Creek Baptist Church, Joy Club, 998 Potter Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.

An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at

Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family of Mr. Davis. LANCASTER – Thomas "Tommy" Henry Davis, 67, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at his home.He was born June 26, 1952, in Pinehurst, N.C., a son of the late Robert Blackwell Davis and Mary Frances Cannon Davis and was the husband of Kathy Adams Davis.Mr. Davis enjoyed eating out, watching Redskins and Gamecocks football, watching racing, going to the beach, working on cars and working with his hands. He loved his great-grandson, Carter, who he affectionately called "Little Man." Mr. Davis enjoyed being a part of Camp Creek Baptist Church's senior group "The Joy Club" and loved traveling with them.Mr. Davis is survived by his wife of 49 years, Kathy Davis; his son, Christopher T. Davis (Sherry); two grandchildren, Chassity Davis (boyfriend-Tyler Hancock) and Christopher S. Davis (Allison); a great-grandson, Carter Davis; a sister, Katherine Ruth Bowers; a brother-in-law, Wayne Adams (Kathy); a sister-in-law, Vickie A. Caskey; and a nephew, Kenneth L. Caskey Jr.Mr. Davis was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law, Woodrow P. Adams; his mother-in-law, Pauline D. Adams; and three brothers-in-law, Leroy Bowers, James Adams and Ronnie Adams.The celebration of life graveside service for Mr. Davis was 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Camp Creek Baptist Church cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Randy Mellichamp.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Camp Creek Baptist Church, Joy Club, 998 Potter Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com. Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family of Mr. Davis. Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 22, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lancaster News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close