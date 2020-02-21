LANCASTER – Thomas "Tommy" Henry Davis, 67, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at his home.
He was born June 26, 1952, in Pinehurst, N.C., a son of the late Robert Blackwell Davis and Mary Frances Cannon Davis and was the husband of Kathy Adams Davis.
Mr. Davis enjoyed eating out, watching Redskins and Gamecocks football, watching racing, going to the beach, working on cars and working with his hands. He loved his great-grandson, Carter, who he affectionately called "Little Man." Mr. Davis enjoyed being a part of Camp Creek Baptist Church's senior group "The Joy Club" and loved traveling with them.
Mr. Davis is survived by his wife of 49 years, Kathy Davis; his son, Christopher T. Davis (Sherry); two grandchildren, Chassity Davis (boyfriend-Tyler Hancock) and Christopher S. Davis (Allison); a great-grandson, Carter Davis; a sister, Katherine Ruth Bowers; a brother-in-law, Wayne Adams (Kathy); a sister-in-law, Vickie A. Caskey; and a nephew, Kenneth L. Caskey Jr.
Mr. Davis was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law, Woodrow P. Adams; his mother-in-law, Pauline D. Adams; and three brothers-in-law, Leroy Bowers, James Adams and Ronnie Adams.
The celebration of life graveside service for Mr. Davis was 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Camp Creek Baptist Church cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Randy Mellichamp.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Camp Creek Baptist Church, Joy Club, 998 Potter Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
