Service Information
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory
1800 Charlotte Highway
Lancaster , SC 29721
(803)-283-2100
Memorial service
3:00 PM
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory
1800 Charlotte Highway
Lancaster , SC 29721
Visitation
Following Services
Burgess Funeral Home
Obituary

LANCASTER – Thomas Hunter Fox Sr., 77, died Nov. 12 at MUSC-Lancaster Medical Center.

He was born on June 9, 1942, in his family home in Van Wyck to the late Loyd Frank and Louise Wolfe Fox.

Thomas served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1960 to 1966 and participated in the naval blockade of Russian ships during the Cuban missile crisis.

He was the business manager and professor at University of South Carolina-Lancaster for over 30 years. He was part of the first class to attend USC-Lancaster in the new facility on Hubbard Drive and later earned his Master of Business and Administration from the University of South Carolina in Columbia.

He loved nature, aeronautics, photography, and traveled across the southeast to capture amazing pictures of animals in their habitats, stunning scenery and historical events such as the raising of the H.L. Hunley and the first launch of Space X.

Thomas could repair or build anything, and he enjoyed working in his wood shop as well as doing any handyman job his family needed. He enjoyed fishing, racing events and "working" on projects with lifelong friend Richard "Shiloh" Vaughan, and his weekly lunches with Ben Snipes and Ira Bell and his Bojangles breakfast group.

He treasured his time at the Fox family gatherings and enjoyed photographing his grandchildren in sporting and special events. He loved spending time with his special companion, Judy Rowell, from enjoying kayaking, eating out and photography.

Thomas is survived by his children, DeAn Blanton (Mike), Lissa Young (Bobby) and Hunter Fox (Tammy); six grandchildren, McKenzie Blanton, Tyson Blanton, Bryce Blanton, Grayson Young, Jaden Young and Justin Coy (Kaitlynn); his special companion, Judy Rowell; a sister, Betty Broome; a brother, the Rev. Jimmy Fox (Cheryl); a brother-in-law, Joe Bailey; nieces and nephews, Tommy (Jeannie), Doug (Ruby) Broome, Ralph Bailey, Darlene Fox Smith (Chris), Sue Bailey Meehan (Jim), Ralph Bailey and Loyd Fox (Donna); a great nephew, Bailey Meehan; and three great nieces, Danielle Wood, Amary Doehling and Abby Fox.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother; sisters, Marcene Fox Bailey and Linda Fox; and a brother-in-law, Charles Broome. The family would like to thank the special nurses and wonderful staff at MUSC-Lancaster Medical Center.

The celebration of life memorial service was 3 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15, in the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster, officiated by the Revs. Timothy Espar and Jimmy Fox. Thomas will be buried at sea by the United States Navy at a later date.

The family received friends immediately following the service at Burgess Funeral Home and at other times at the home of his daughter, DeAn Blanton.

Thomas requested, in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to The Church of the Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1082, Lancaster, SC 29721.

An online guest register is available for condolences on the obituaries page at

