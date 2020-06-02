Thomasina Blackmon Tyler
Thomasina Blackmon Tyler, 72, died Monday, May 25, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Sammie Lee Blackmon and the late Cleona Truesdale Blackmon. She was married to Charles Tyler II.
Survivors include her husband of Philadelphia, Penn.; son, Charles Tyler III of Philadelphia; sisters, Priscilla Ann Scott of Benton Harbor, Mich., and Laverne Moss of McCormick; and three grandchildren.
Services are 1 p.m. Friday, June 5, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen, with burial in Salem AME Zion Church Cemetery.

Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
