Thomasina Blackmon Tyler, 72, died Monday, May 25, 2020.

She was a daughter of the late Sammie Lee Blackmon and the late Cleona Truesdale Blackmon. She was married to Charles Tyler II.

Survivors include her husband of Philadelphia, Penn.; son, Charles Tyler III of Philadelphia; sisters, Priscilla Ann Scott of Benton Harbor, Mich., and Laverne Moss of McCormick; and three grandchildren.

Services are 1 p.m. Friday, June 5, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen, with burial in Salem AME Zion Church Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store