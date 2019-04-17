LANCASTER – Mr. Timothy Alexander McAlister, 36, of Clinton, died March 28, 2019.
Survivors include his mother, Kathy McAlister; two daughters, Samantha and Stella; and two sisters, Dana Crowe and Melony Honeycutt.
Services are 7 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at Lancaster Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Roger Anders. Burial with military honors is 1 p.m. Friday, April 19, at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service Thursday, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Miracle Hill Foster Care Ministries, 490 S. Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville, SC 29607.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster
709 North White Street Post Office Box 339
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 286-5000
Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 17, 2019