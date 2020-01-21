LANCASTER – Timothy Alonzo Davis, 44, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
He was a son of Timothy Davis and the late Deborah Miller Davis. He was married to Roslyn Wright Davis.
Survivors include his wife of Lancaster; daughter, Shenita Wright of Camden; and sisters, Beverly Davis of Kershaw and Lacrystal Wright of Lancaster.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen, with burial in the I.C. Clinton Memorial Cemetery.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Crawford Funeral Home Lancaster.
Published in The Lancaster News on Jan. 22, 2020