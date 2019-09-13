LANCASTER – Timothy Taylor Wash, 26, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
He was the son of Gina Nicole Taylor and Timothy Malcolm Wash.
Survivors include partner, Brooke Nicole Baty of Lancaster; son Elijah Andrew Gates of Florence; daughter, Jade Nicole Wash of Lancaster; maternal grandparents, Mike "Pawpaw" Taylor and Ruthie Taylor of Lancaster; paternal grandmother, Carolyn Wash Lavender of Charleston; and aunt, Pam Taylor of Lancaster.
The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Lancaster Funeral Home and other times at the home of Gina Taylor.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made for the benefit of his children to a bank to be determined.
Published in The Lancaster News on Sept. 14, 2019