LANCASTER – Tony Eugene Peay, 57, died Thursday, May 21, 2020.
He was a son of Willie Mae Mackey Peay and the late Bobby Peay.
Survivors include son, Jason Sebele of Lancaster; daughters, Jasmine Peay and JaShanda Peay, both of Lancaster; his mother of Lancaster; brothers, Larry Mackey and Darrall Peay, both of Lancaster; sisters, Kathy Ingram, Barbara Drafton, Sandra Gill and Carolyn Peay, all of Lancaster; and special friend, Sandra Mason Peay of Lancaster.
Graveside services were 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at Mount Moriah AME Zion Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Loretta English.
Crawford Funeral Home was in charge.
