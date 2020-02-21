Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tony Michael Barrett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER – Tony Michael Barrett, 68, passed away on Feb. 20, 2020, in Charlotte.

He was born in Rock Hill, a son of the late Page Cauthen and Helen Cornelius Phillips Barrett.

Mr. Barrett was retired from Springs Industries, and previously worked for Genpak. He was a member of Unity ARP Church in Lancaster and a veteran who served in the U.S. Army and Navy. He also loved hunting, fishing and going to auctions and had a passion to help others.

Survivors include his wife, Joan Elizabeth Starnes Barrett, of Lancaster; four sons, Jerry Michael Barrett, John Stuart and wife, Elizabeth, of Elgin, Mark Duncan and Brandon, both of Alabama; two sisters; Darlene Craig and husband, Luke, and Deb White, both of Lancaster; two brothers, George Barrett and Terry Barrett, both of Lancaster; grandchildren, Natalie Duncan, Reagan Duncan, Tristan Duncan and Tyler Duncan and wife, Kela; one great-grandchild, Karter Duncan; and nieces and nephews.

Mr. Barrett was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Bill Barrett and Gary Neal Barrett; and two sisters, Diane Baker and Daphene Jenkins.

The funeral service is 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Unity ARP Church in Lancaster, with the Rev. Charles Hammond and Rick Starnes officiating.

Burial will follow in the Unity ARP Church Cemetery with military honors by the U.S. Navy.

The family will receive friends following the service at the family life center at Unity ARP Church.

Memorials may be sent to Unity ARP Church, 3495 Unity Church Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.

A Simple Service Burial and Cremation of Lancaster is serving the family of Mr. Barrett. LANCASTER – Tony Michael Barrett, 68, passed away on Feb. 20, 2020, in Charlotte.He was born in Rock Hill, a son of the late Page Cauthen and Helen Cornelius Phillips Barrett.Mr. Barrett was retired from Springs Industries, and previously worked for Genpak. He was a member of Unity ARP Church in Lancaster and a veteran who served in the U.S. Army and Navy. He also loved hunting, fishing and going to auctions and had a passion to help others.Survivors include his wife, Joan Elizabeth Starnes Barrett, of Lancaster; four sons, Jerry Michael Barrett, John Stuart and wife, Elizabeth, of Elgin, Mark Duncan and Brandon, both of Alabama; two sisters; Darlene Craig and husband, Luke, and Deb White, both of Lancaster; two brothers, George Barrett and Terry Barrett, both of Lancaster; grandchildren, Natalie Duncan, Reagan Duncan, Tristan Duncan and Tyler Duncan and wife, Kela; one great-grandchild, Karter Duncan; and nieces and nephews.Mr. Barrett was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Bill Barrett and Gary Neal Barrett; and two sisters, Diane Baker and Daphene Jenkins.The funeral service is 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Unity ARP Church in Lancaster, with the Rev. Charles Hammond and Rick Starnes officiating.Burial will follow in the Unity ARP Church Cemetery with military honors by the U.S. Navy.The family will receive friends following the service at the family life center at Unity ARP Church.Memorials may be sent to Unity ARP Church, 3495 Unity Church Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.A Simple Service Burial and Cremation of Lancaster is serving the family of Mr. Barrett. Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 22, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lancaster News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close