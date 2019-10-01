LANCASTER – Tony Sheril Gladden, 47, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
He was the son of Queen Gladden Thompson and the late James Thompson and the husband of Jomeika Truesdale Gladden.
Survivors include sons, Aiden Truesdale and Adonis Truesdale, both of Lancaster; and daughters, Alexus Truesdale, Angel Truesdale and Aaliyah Truesdale, all of Lancaster.
Services are 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Revs. Kenneth Cauthen and AnThony Pelham, with burial in Lancaster Memorial Park.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Oct. 2, 2019