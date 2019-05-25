Trevor Althof, died Sunday, May 19, 2019.
He was married to Heather Victoria Althof.
Survivors include wife; children, Elsa, Easton, Eva and Evan Althof; and father, Lew Pete Althof.
Services were 5 p.m., Friday, May 24, at the Lancaster Multipurpose Center, 870 Roddey Drive, Lancaster. Officiated by and place of burial.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in the form of school supplies or monetary donations may be made to Brooklyn Springs Elementary School, 1637 Billings Drive, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on May 25, 2019