LANCASTER – Trey Waldo, 24, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019.
He was the son of Vicky Cunningham Waldo and Joe Waldo.
Survivors include brother, Chase Waldo of Charlotte; and grandmother, the Rev. Dianne Cunningham Clinton of Lancaster.
Services are noon, Saturday, Nov. 30, in the chapel of Crawford Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen, with burial at Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Viewing was 1-7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 29, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Nov. 30, 2019